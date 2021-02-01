Mary Lou Kaye

Seek no further—it’s on the dance floor.

Besides being fun, dancing is an activity that offers many rewards to the participants. You can exercise without “working” out, improve your social life, increase flexibility and agility, strengthen your core muscles, improve your balance, develop more social poise and confidence, meet new friends, and improve your skills in other sports and physical activities, all this while holding a good-looking partner in your arms. Such a deal!

There’s nothing to memorize, and we focus primarily on the music being played, and our connection with our partner. It’s dancing reduced to its simplest format ever.

There will be a Basic Social Dance class starting in February. Call to get details on start times, days, and other answers you may need. It will be the best decision you make this year.

Mary Lou Kaye, your instructor, is a two-time national dance champion and has over 30 years of teaching experience at all levels. She is trained by the Dance Educators of America (DEA) and Professional Dance Federation (PDF) dance organization. Her social dance training method merges her talent as a ballroom instructor with her interest in “street” dancing, so your instruction will be professional and polished, but still all-around fun to your favorite music!

Contact Mary Lou at 480-939-1869 or via email at mlk.basicsocialdance@gmail.com.