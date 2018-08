Linda M Horton

The Low Vision Support Group will begin its meetings again on Wednesday morning, August 8, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the first floor Card Room of the Renaissance Retirement Community.

Meet friends who are legally blind.

Learn about low vision equipment, diagnoses and daily living “tricks.”

Share experiences with others who are losing their vision.

For more information, call Linda Horton at 480-883-6369.