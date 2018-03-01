Oakwood Artists’ League (OAL) welcomes all skill levels that embrace mediums encompassing oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, pen and pencil – yet, since we are NOT instructor-led, some prior experience would ensure your comfort.

OAL members meet to cater to their individual endeavors on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and every second Tuesday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Art and Framing Room of the Oakwood Arts and Crafts Center. This allows choosing the desired creative time and its length.

OAL recently featured workshops by dedicated multi-faceted volunteers Diane Hitt and Terri Pate. Included were Acrylic Pour, Zentangle and Rock Painting. A Webbing and/or Tyvek Workshop is planned for March 13.

Several OAL artists are also preparing to display their accomplishments at the Art at the Lakes Show in Cottonwood on Saturday, March 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To become a member, please call our president, Joyce Weary, at 480-802-9643 to fill out an application and arrange for a visit to discuss goals and logistics.