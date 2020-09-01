Helen Daley

The Arizona Classic Jazz Society (ACJS) is ready to start its new season of music performed by our very talented Arizona bands specializing mostly in Traditional Jazz. Sept. 20 will feature the River Road Ramblers Jazz Band from Tucson. The band is led by tubist John Prokop. Their plan for September is to present some old-time standards in a jazzy style—all danceable, of course. It promises to be a fun afternoon.

The band has recently released a new CD, Classic Ragtime, with music from 1905 to 1914, and it will be available for sale on the 20th.

All ACJS events take place at the Crown Plaza Phoenix-Chandler Golf Resort (still affectionately referred to as the San Marcos by us old timers), One San Marcos Place, in Downtown Chandler. Go to the San Marcos Ballroom behind the hotel lobby for the event on Sept. 20. Cost is $15 for ACJS members; $20 non-members (become a member on the 20th and get in free; yearly membership $35 couple, single $25). There will be two dance floors and seating with spacing to meet everybody’s wishes, with the choice of table or theater seating. Masks, gloves, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information, go to www.azclassicjazz.org

or call 480-620-3941.

The Arizona Classic Jazz Festival will be taking place Nov. 5 to 8, 2020. The website lists all the bands and the schedule.