RSVP is needed for seating

Rose Pachura

The Ladies Community Chit and Chat Breakfast Group will be meeting on the second, and not the first Wednesday. The second Wednesday is for August 8, 2018, at Cottonwood Country Club in the Saguaro Room. Come early to network at 8:30 a.m. to meet new and former friends or stay after the meeting for more camaraderie. Program starts promptly at 9:00 a.m. All women in the Greater Chandler Community are invited to attend. We want to learn about you, and have you learn about us. We have a Lunch A Bunch group that meets every month with an RSVP list which is needed for seating.

So, let’s talk! Share your ideas and talents with new friends and old friends. Talk about memories, accomplishments, family or a loss. Find solutions to everyday problems, frustrations and maybe even conquer updates on computer and technology usage and answers to trusts, health issues and everyday difficulties and investment knowledge and home safety.

Bring your friends, neighbors and relatives and come for a relaxing, fun-filled morning and go home being inspired and uplifted and looking forward to coming back for another meeting. Attendees will order off the menu, and each person will be able to pay for her own breakfast.

Please make a reservation by Monday, August 6, 2018. All are welcome.

For reservations and information, contact Rose Pachura at 480-802-0775.