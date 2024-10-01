Shake Up Your Fitness Routine: Belly Dancing for Sun Lakes Seniors

This fall, Sun Lakes seniors are invited to discover the joy and health benefits of belly dancing with nationally acclaimed instructor Zohar. Beginning Oct. 1, the Cottonwood Palo Verde Fitness Center will host “Shimmy & Shine,” a 10-week belly dancing course tailored specifically for women aged 55 and above.

Drawing from her four decades of experience as both a professional dancer and instructor, Zohar brings a wealth of expertise to the ancient art of belly dancing. Her illustrious career includes performances for luminaries such as Meryl Streep and David Rockefeller, as well as opening for Prince at Radio City Music Hall. Now, Zohar channels her passion into promoting wellness among her peers.

“Belly dancing is a celebration of life and movement that knows no age limit,” Zohar enthuses. “As a senior, I’ve discovered that this beautiful art form not only keeps us physically active but also ignites a renewed sense of confidence and joy. It’s amazing to see women rediscover their strength, grace, and vibrancy through dance.”

Multiple medical studies have concluded that rhythmic exercise done to music enhances cognitive function in older adults. With this in mind, each 50-minute belly dance class is thoughtfully structured to provide a comprehensive, low-impact workout:

• A gentle warm-up featuring yoga stretches

• Instruction in fundamental belly dance movements: circles, figure 8s, undulating flowing gestures, and shimmies

• Choreography that engages the entire body, from feet to fingertips

• A soothing cool-down and brief meditation to promote relaxation and mental well-being

Participants will find a supportive environment that accommodates all fitness levels. No prior dance experience is necessary, and chairs are available for those who need additional support.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Oct. 1 through Dec. 12. A package of 10 classes is available for $80, with drop-in sessions offered at $9 per class, space permitting.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your physical well-being, boost cognitive function, and unleash your creative spirit. Join Zohar’s “Shimmy & Shine” series and discover the transformative power of belly dancing in a nurturing, age-appropriate setting.

For registration or more information, please contact the Cottonwood Palo Verde Fitness Center at www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/CFA8BQ/classes or reach out to Zohar directly via email at [email protected] or by text at 480-925-6200.