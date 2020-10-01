Dolly Loftin

Welcome to the Sun Lakes Democratic Club. Our club was established in November 1995. Membership has grown to almost 200 active members and officers, plus about 200 guests.

Please join us every second Monday of the month at Sun Lakes Country Club, 25602 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N in the Navajo Room. 6:30 p.m. social; meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, our monthly meetings are presently being held virtually on Zoom. There is also a telephone connection available to the Zoom meeting. An agenda and minutes of the previous meeting is emailed to members the Saturday before the upcoming meeting.

Our October speakers are 2020 candidates:

Sheriff Paul Penzone, Dan Toporek for County Treasurer, Julie Gunnigle for County Attorney, AZ LD 17 Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, AJ Kurdoglu for AZ LD 17 Senate.

See, hear, and speak with the candidates in our virtual room.

For further information, please leave your name and email with Dolly Loftin at Craftidoll1@gmail.com or 480-200-3322 (email and text are best).