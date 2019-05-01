Sun Lakes Tennis Club celebrates annual Spring Fling

Jerry Vance

The Sun Lakes Tennis Club finished up the season with our annual Spring Fling. members gathered for a great prime rib dinner at the clubhouse. Decorations for the room and tables by Kathy Thorsen were innovative and appreciated. Many gifts and prizes were given away, and the 50/50 was won by Sandy Lind, again!

A short meeting followed with new officers being in charge: President Ed Campion, Vice President Dan Thorsen, Secretary Faye Haynes, Treasurer Tony Horn, Tournament Director Rick Kendall. A special thank you was given to past Treasurer Paul Patterson who is moving to Iowa. Thanks, Paul, for all your great work over the years.

Come play with the club on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the courts.