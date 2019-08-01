Unity: returning home

August is the second and last month of Unity’s summer hiatus. We look forward to coming back to our church services on September 8.

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is a community of souls who seek a peaceful, loving and healthful way to live through affirmative prayer, meditation, healthy lifestyle and activities that promote a deeper connection with Spirit, education, friendship, fun and service. Our regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room at Sun Lakes Country Club, which is located a long block south of Riggs on Sun Lakes Blvd. in the furthest building south of the club. Our spiritual leader is Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin, and our minister of music is Francine Alexander. We invite you to visit our church and hope you may find the love and joy we experience there each Sunday. Please join us for coffee and fellowship following the service.

Where and what is HOME? Is it a special place where loved ones and people of like minds gather? Is it our longing and anticipation to have our hearts touched with Love once again? Is it a place of safety and belonging where we feel free to fully express our true selves, knowing we are accepted just as we are? At Unity of Sun Lakes, our church is all of the above and more. The Message, the Music, the Meditation and the common intention of the people to be immersed ever deeper in Spirit all bring us to Oneness and Home. So welcome home, you travelers and those of you who have stayed behind and visited other churches this summer. We have some exciting and wonderful activities coming up with:

Unity Explores: A visit to Burst of Butterflies on Wednesday, October 9. Sign-up sheet at church if you will be going.

Reiki Circle: Meets every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-2 of Cottonwood clubhouse. For questions, call Lois Valleau at 480-883-6699.

Book Study: The Energy Codes: 7-Step System to Awaken Your Spirit, by Dr. Sue Morter. Time and date TBA. This group has been meeting over the summer every Sunday from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. The last of this 10-week class will end September 1, and a new class on this book will start up again. Call Armando and Martha Carrasco if you want to attend this summer class. Phone 480-550-7688 or 480-220-7697.

Life Writing: Free two-session workshops on writing your life story by way of poetry being taught by Bird Mejia. See separate article in this issue of the Splash.

Prayer Circle: If you would like affirmative prayer, call Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin at 480-374-0111.

Drumming Circle: Time and date TBA

Visit us online on our website, www.unityofsunlakes.org.