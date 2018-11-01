Walking today for a better tomorrow

Sue Schwartz

If life really begins at 50, shouldn’t you be in the best shape of your life at 65?

Getting older is not for wimps. As things start to break, need tweaking or flat out have to be replaced, these events take a toll on the get-up-and-go attitude. Independence, confidence and a sense of wellbeing is one of the first things to be rocked, especially when the older adult is affected by disease, injury or surgery requiring a lengthy rehabilitation process.

“There is no question that wellness is worth it. The only question is whether you’re going to do it today or tomorrow. If you keep saying you’re going to do it tomorrow, you’ll never do it.” – Warren Buffet, Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway.

Your I ❤ Walking Club has partnered with the Walk with a Doc Foundation and health professionals from Chandler Regional Hospital to help the Sun Lakes community start and maintain a healthy walking lifestyle. This will serve as a place to come together, walk and be healthy. We are a fun and encouraging group of walkers. This group is for all walkers. We cater the pace and distance to you.

How it all began:

“I was frustrated at my inability to effect behavior change in my patients, and I wasn’t comfortable practicing that way for the rest of my career or for the entirety of my career, so it was a combination that I needed to do something else and my kids were really you;, at the time one of them was just starting to walk. I really wanted them to be involved in the park and said, ‘Hey, how about if my family and I were there?’” -Dr. David Sabgir, Founding CEO; Board President, Cardiologist

Join us on January 12, 2018, at Cottonwood’s Five Lakes in making health and happiness accessible for all. Walk information and pre-registration is available on our website. You can also register on the day of the walk. The Walk is FREE, and all are welcome!

Walk with a Doc, starts January 12, 2019 (second Saturday of month) at Cottonwood Five Lakes (across street from tennis courts); 8:30 a.m. registration, 9:00 a.m. Doc Walk, 10:00 a.m. optional Dutch treat breakfast with healthy options in addition to regular menu.

Walk provides:

• 5- to 10-minute physician lead education talk

• Followed by a self-paced group walk at Cottonwood’s Five Lakes

• Social benefits

• Health benefits

• Time to connect with physician

• Opportunity to learn and ask questions about health

See you on January 12, 2019.