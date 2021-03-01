Nancy Patterson

So, here’s the deal—let’s Work Out to Help Out! Join me, starting March 1, at Cottonwood Palo Verde Fitness Center for exercise classes, and let’s get in better shape. As the instructor, I’ll donate 50% off the top to Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Every dollar donated helps Matthew’s Crossing provide five meals for Arizona families. They rock pretty hard! Thank you to all of you who volunteer with them!

All of my classes will be unique, yet, they follow the same format: warm-up, exercises to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility, followed by stretching and cooldown. There is a portion of every class that involves floor work, so you can bring your own mat or use the ones available in the classroom. With what I learned teaching SilverSneakers for five years at CGCC, combined with great oldies music I’ve been collecting, we’ll have a winning combination.

It seems decadent to see someone’s whole face right now. I feel almost naked without a mask! I’d love to see your face, too, outside the Fitness Center and hope the picture helps us get connected, because in class, we will follow CDC guidelines: masks, six feet, cleaning, and will keep class size small. (Yes, I know my picture has nothing to do with exercise, but it’s the only one I could find where I looked halfway decent.)

The classes will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. You may purchase a card (image) at any class or pay a $3 drop-in fee. As I see it, do whatever you want for the day, work out with us, then go home and feel better for the day. Balance, strength, and flexibility are what we’re shootin’ for, and I will do my best to make sure every class leaves you a little bit better off. Work Out to Help Out!

Bonus: If you bring into class a picture of this card or bring in this article, you will get the first class FREE. (I can hear the wheels in your head turning—one per person!)