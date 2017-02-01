Yoga with the support of a chair

Robert and Kary Sinkule

Come join our yoga class on Tuesdays at 3:00 p.m. in Cottonwood Room A-6 to focus on strength and balance with the support of the chair. The class is 45 minutes and the cost is $5. In this class, we specifically work on strength, flexibility and balance so that we are able to sit, stand and live our daily life independently without falling to the best of our ability. Two of the most important things we all can do to prevent falling is to make sure we have the strength in our lower body to support ourselves and to practice balancing exercises, so we can catch ourselves if we do lose balance throughout our day. We also focus on opening the upper body for better posture and for the ability to do simple tasks such as reaching up high to get something out of a cupboard. The class is an intimate class and the members that are attending are noticing great improvements in such a small period of time. Some of the members have shared the benefits they have been receiving from this practice:

“I like to work on balance, and I really enjoy the stretching that helps with strength.” -Barb McKinney

“It provides strength training, balance and confidence all in one class and we have a good time!” -Carol Mitchell-Gears

“I enjoy the stretching; it’s helping my posture!” -Bev Showalter

I also provide a Restorative Yoga Class on Monday and Friday mornings at 9:00 a.m. that focuses on healing our shoulders, lower back, hips, knees and ankles. The cost is also $5. I have been teaching group fitness for 25 years and yoga for 20 years, and love to share this experience by helping the Sun Lakes Community. Hope to see you there! Please feel free to contact me with any questions: Kary Sinkule 480-861-3788 or email me at thesinkules@cox.net.