19th Annual Food Drive and Luminaria Walk

Steve and Robyn Moody

Oakwood Unit 36C invites all Sun Lakes residents and their guests to join us for the 19th Annual Diamond Lake Luminaria and Food Drive Walk on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bundle up, bring a flashlight and your family and friends, and enjoy a beautiful stroll around Diamond Lake as you admire over 1,000 glowing luminaries placed at the lake’s edge. Also enjoy twinkling holiday lights and joyful holiday decorations in the backyards that surround the lake.

Once again, Fred Smith will provide entertainment on keyboard and sing-alongs both evenings. Janae Dunn Frieze (Saturday evening) and Suzy Steinmann (Sunday evening) will provide acoustic guitar music while singing holiday songs. It’s an enchanted evening that many people have attended both nights!

We ask that you bring non-perishable food items to fill the shelves of AZCEND, our local food bank, that will help so many families in need. Monetary donations will also be accepted at both entrances. Follow the directional signs to Diamond Lake, located in Oakwood. If you would like to donate to AZCEND online and get a dollar-for-dollar Arizona tax break, go to tinyurl.com/5h75t2x3. The cash and online donations are applied towards perishable food items that AZCEND uses to make complete and healthy meals.

So, mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on this fun and festive holiday event.