A True Desire for Helping Others

Robin Wilson

For Gil Hulden, volunteering isn’t just a pastime it’s a powerful vehicle for human connection.

Gil’s service journey began decades ago, coaching his two sons’ youth sports teams. Later, as an operations manager for a global engineering firm, he decided to bring that same civic passion into the workplace by organizing quarterly volunteer days for his employees.

It was during these team service events, from beach cleanups to staffing local food banks that Gil witnessed the true magic of giving back. He noticed that when people band together for a common cause, traditional workplace hierarchies melt away. Whether a custodian or an executive, everyone worked side-by-side as equals, unified by the simple act of doing good for others. That realization sold him on volunteering for life.

When Gil and his wife, Vallie, moved to Sun Lakes in 2018 to help care for his aging parents, continuing his service journey was a priority. He tried getting back into working with youth at the Chandler Boys and Girls Club but that turned out not to be a good fit. He started his search over and found his calling in Neighbors Who Care as a Volunteer Scheduler in our front office.

Leveraging years of project management and communication skills, Gil stepped into a vital role. Schedulers handle the crucial task of matching volunteer availability with our homebound seniors’ service requests. It’s a puzzle that requires both technical skill and genuine empathy. Gil excels at it because he remembers the small, personal details about our volunteers. That personal touch seamlessly turns a hesitant “Can you help?” into an enthusiastic “Yes, I can!”

Summers in Arizona can present a challenge, as seasonal departures thin our volunteer pool. Gil admits that filling schedules during these months can be tough and he sometimes worries about over-calling our year-round helpers. Yet, his focus on ensuring that no client’s need goes unmatched takes priority.

When he isn’t at the NWC office, Gil fully embraces the active Sun Lakes lifestyle through golf, trips to the gym, and traveling. In fact, he and Vallie are celebrating their upcoming 40th wedding anniversary with an incredible milestone trip to Australia and New Zealand!

Thank you, Gil, for your dedication, your heart for service, and for keeping our community connected. Happy Anniversary Gil and Vallie, wish you both many more years of health, happiness, and adventures together.