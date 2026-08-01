Sun Lakes Country Club to Host Oktoberfest Celebration

Kelly Rich

Get ready to raise a stein and celebrate community at the inaugural Sun Lakes Country Club Oktoberfest 2026 on Saturday, Sept. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. This exciting outdoor festival promises an afternoon of authentic German-inspired food, seasonal craft beers, live polka and folk music, traditional games/contests, local vendors, and plenty of fun for friends and neighbors alike.

Designed to become one of Sun Lakes’ signature annual events, Oktoberfest will bring together residents from Sun Lakes and their guests for a festive celebration of food, music, and local businesses. Guests can enjoy German cuisine (pre-purchase is recommended), participate in stein-holding and pretzel-eating competitions, browse sponsor tables, and experience the welcoming spirit that makes Sun Lakes such a special place to live.

Local businesses are invited to become event sponsors and connect with one of the East Valley’s most active and engaged communities. Sponsorship opportunities begin at just $75 and offer valuable marketing exposure before, during, and after the event.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance ($30 at the gate) and includes 10 beer tasting tickets and tasting mug. To purchase event and food tickets go to the Sun Lakes Country Club HOA Office or www.ticketsource.com/slhoa1/t-zopkedg. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Sun Lakes Country Club Events Office at events@slhoa1.com or 480–895-9270 ext. 123.