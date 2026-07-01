Zach’s Computer Corner

Password vs. Passkey: What’s the Difference?

A password is something you know and type. Passwords can be forgotten, stolen, guessed, or accidentally given to scammers. A passkey is usually something your trusted device securely holds and proves on your behalf, often using your phone, tablet or computer password as the physical authenticator. A passkey is a newer and safer way to sign in. Instead of typing a password, you use your fingerprint, face scan, or the PIN you use to unlock your phone, tablet, or computer.

Think of it this way:

* Password: Like carrying a house key that can be lost, copied, or stolen.

* Passkey: Like a lock that recognizes only you.

What happens in practice?

1. You go to a website on your computer

2. Instead of typing in a password, the site offers sign in with a passkey.

3. A prompt appears on your phone, tablet or computer asking to verify it is really you.

4. You confirm with your fingerprint, face scan or device PIN.

5. The device proves your identity to the website and you are signed in.

Why the separate device matters:

A thief who learns your username cannot sign in without the device that holds the passkey. The passkey itself is not displayed or typed, so it cannot be copied from a fake login. Many systems use your phone because it is already protected by a screen lock, fingerprint, face scan, or PIN. On a desktop PC, you choose to use a passkey. A message appears on your Android phone or iPhone: Approve sign-in? You unlock the phone with your fingerprint or PIN and tap continue.

The phone confirms your identity, and the desktop browser signs in without you typing a password.

A passkey usually lives on a device you already own and unlock every day—such as your phone, tablet or computer.

What Is AI and how can it help you?

AI is a tool that answers questions, explains things, and helps with everyday tasks. You don’t need to be a computer expert to use AI. You simply type a question or request in plain English, just as if you were talking to a friend.

Here are a few ways AI can help:

* Answer Questions: “How do I remove a stain from a shirt?”

* Explain Things: “What is a passkey, and why is it safer than a password?”

* Write Letters and Emails: “Help me write a thank-you note

* Plan Trips: “Suggest a three-day vacation

* Find Recipes: “What can I make with chicken and potatoes?”

* Learn New Skills: “Teach me how to use Zoom.”

AI can save time by doing research, organizing information, and helping you write documents. However, AI is not perfect. It can occasionally make mistakes, so it’s wise to double-check important information, especially involving health, finances, or legal matters.

Sun Lakes Computer Services has been based in Oakwood since 2007. If you need help or service, call or text 480-662-8589. www.SunLakesComputerServices.com. (See ad in Classifieds)