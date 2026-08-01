Sun Lakes (evening) Lions Club Celebrates 20+ Years of Fly the Flag™ and Community Impact

Chris Linder, PR

For 20 years, the Sun Lakes (evening) Lions Club’s Fly the Flag™ has been more than a patriotic tradition—it has been a lasting example of community spirit, service, and generosity.

What began as a local effort to display the American flag with pride has grown into a meaningful program supported by residents, businesses, and volunteers who believe in giving back. Through the dedication of the club and the continued involvement of the community, the program has become a powerful force for good.

Over the past two-plus decades, the flag program has helped generate more than half a million dollars in donations to various local, international, state, and organizations. All the monies donated have been given away to charitable organizations. Those funds have supported a wide range of causes and programs, extending the impact of the club in and beyond Sun Lakes.

Club members say this milestone would not have been possible without the strong support of the community. Every flag displayed, every donation made, and every volunteer effort contributed to the program’s success. It is a reminder that service grows strongest when neighbors work together toward a common purpose.

As the Sun Lakes (evening) Lions Club celebrates this 20+-year achievement, it also celebrates the people behind it—the residents, supporters, and partners whose involvement has made the program thrive.

The club extends its sincere gratitude to all who have participated over the years. With community support, the flag program has not only honored the nation’s flag but also helped make a lasting difference in countless lives.