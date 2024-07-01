Apple News for You

Marilyn Conner

I guess it really isn’t news that summer is here, and it’s hot in Arizona. Your Apple team is hard at work, wherever we are, preparing for fall.

We will be presenting the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. It premiered on June 10, but we will be showcasing it to our club at our first class on Monday, Oct. 14.

Remember, our meeting dates have changed, and classes will now be on the second Monday of each month. We hope to see you at the Open House/Community Days held in October, as follows: Saturday, Oct. 5, Cottonwood Palo Verde (HOA 2) in the San Tan Ballroom, and possibly Saguaro Room; Saturday, Oct. 12, Sun Lakes Country Club (HOA 1) at the clubhouse; Saturday, Oct. 26, IronOaks (HOA 3) in the ballroom. Watch the Splash for reminders and times.

Keep trying new things with your devices. Jot down questions you seek answers to, and also think about sharing the new things you have learned with the rest of us.

Our club meets at the Computer Learning Center in the Cottonwood complex, adjacent to the tennis courts. For more information, visit our website at www.sunlakesappleclub.com.