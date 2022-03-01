Can You Name All 6 of the Jewelers Tools Found in the Picture Below?

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were lots of jeweler’s benches completely equipped with all of the tools one would need to make beautiful jewelry out of sterling silver right here in Sun Lakes?

What? They are already here? Yes, it’s true. And did you know there are three completely separate workshops where you would have your own jeweler’s bench with all of the equipment and tools that are available to all active members? As a member of the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver (SLRGS) Club, you will have access to all three shops in Oakwood, Cottonwood, and Sun Lakes Country Club. It doesn’t matter which Sun Lakes subdivision you actually live in. You would be able to use the equipment in any one of the three shops. We actually need three craft shops to accommodate all of the classes that are available to the membership during the year.

How did the SLRGS Club get to be so popular? Well, unlike other rock clubs in Arizona, we have not limited our classes and instruction to just rocks and gems. Long ago, the club leaders intuited that an active, mature audience would be more adaptable to work with their hands in many different crafts rather than just silver alone. So, over the years, we have added five major divisions: Silver, Lapidary, Lost Wax, Glass, and Creative Crafts. While we have an overall total of 24 different classes, this month we are featuring the seven Silver classes: Silver 1, Silver 2, Inlay, Silver Wire Bracelet and Necklace, PMC 1, PMC 2, and Copper Bracelets.

How does it all work? Well, it’s fairly simple: First, you would join the club by attending the monthly general meeting and paying the $25 annual fee. General meetings are held on the third Monday of each month in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club at 10 a.m. This is also where the entire membership decides which classes they wish to take by speaking with the chairs or instructors who have tables and signs set up around the room. Second, you would pay the $20 class fee for your Silver 1 class (which includes six sessions) and a small kit fee. There is no prerequisite for Silver 1, and Silver 1 is the prerequisite for all the other Silver classes.

Third, now all you need to do is come to the 10 a.m. general meeting on March 21 at the Sun Lakes Country Club in the Navajo Room and sign up for your Silver 1 class.