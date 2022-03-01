Swing & Sway to the Latin Beat, March 6

John Yu

On March 6 at the San Tan Ballroom, our Sunday Venue will bring you the romantic, hot, and sexy tunes of Latin music. Hug your sweethearts, sway your hips, and give your most passionate tango glares on the floor (but, careful, not at your friend’s partner). Experience the most romantic and passionate rumba songs like “Bésame Mucho” and “Sway.” Cha cha and salsa to the staccato of “Patricia,” “Tea for Two,” and “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White.” Tango to the syncopations of “Hernando’s Hideaway” and “Jalousie.” Be brought back to the times when the music world was ruled by the Latin sounds of Sergio Mendez and Herb Albert.

Ladies, get your sexy sequin dresses (if you got ‘em) and, men, undo your top buttons and show off your chest hairs (if you still got ‘em). Come dance your favorite cha chas, rumba, salsa, samba, tango, merengue, and bachata, or just enjoy watching couples trying their best to look sexy. Unpartnered guests are welcome and can meet new people at our fun single “Mixers” tables.

Enjoy a nostalgic Sunday evening at Sun Lakes’ San Tan Ballroom with the Rags Allen Band featuring Rags Allen, an accomplished keyboardist and member of the Arizona Nightclub Performers Hall of Fame. Rags performed alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Mickey Gilley at venues throughout the country. Joining Rags is Al Beasley, well-known percussionist/country singer, and lead singer Mark Webb, a longtime Valley vocalist with an unlimited range and variety of songs.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple (cash or check). Doors open at 5 p.m., order dinner until 7 p.m., and music is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 204-237-0456 for any questions. As always, our band plays and sings music loud enough to dance to and soft enough for guests to carry on a conversation. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. Choose your drinks, snacks, dinner, etc., from our custom dinner menu.