Card Scores

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room. Games are organized by Stan Wengrzyn.

4/02. 1st Bob Mariano 13+62, 2nd Royce Bohning 12+71, 3rd Barb Bade 11+102, Low Dan Flicker 0-143

4/09. 1st Ginger Johnson 13+109, 2nd Jack Toews 11+72, 3rd Joe Terian 11+63, Low Patty Donahue 2-63, 22 Hand Jean Drenthe, 24 Hand Ginger Johnson

4/16. 1st Mike Amato 14+75, 2nd Dan Flicker 12+67, 3rd Royce Bohning 11+70, Low Ted Jacobs 3-53, Perfect Score Mike Amato

4/23. 1st Pat O’Donnell 15+143, 2nd Eldon Drenthe 13+99, 3rd Pat Donahue 12+97, Low Joe Terian 0-198, 23 Hand Nancy O’Donnell, 24 Hand Pat Donahue and Nancy O’Donnell

4/30. 1st Richard Lewin 12+69, 2nd Pat Donahue 11+42, 3rd Barb Bade 10+30, Low Mike Amato 2-91

Sunday Night Euchre

We play Euchre on Sundays at 6 p.m. in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

April winners:

4/07. 1st Judy Hawkins 84, 2nd Roger Hurley 74, 3rd Jack Besch 71

4/14. 1st Ken Reidenbach 75, 2nd (tie) Nancy O’Donnell, Bob Reeves, and Bill Hunter 73

4/21. 1st Bob Reeves 80, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 70, 3rd Dan Bard 68

4/28. 1st Nick Whitacre 77, 2nd Jim Gibson 76, 3rd Bob Reeves 72

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

4/03. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 662, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 652, 3rd Lisa Carlson 648; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 786, 2nd Bill Stafford 746, 3rd Jack Besch 692

4/10. Women: 1st Marlene Hinkle 742, 2nd Nancy O’Donnell 685, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 617; Men: 1st Konrad Spiker 812, 2nd Jack Besch 662, 3rd John Mogelnicki 650

4/17. Women: 1st Marlene Hinkle 746, 2nd Lillian Look 715, 3rd Nancy O’Donnell 704; Men: 1st Bob Reeves 783, 2nd Jack Besch 757, 3rd John Mogelnicki 717

4/24. Women: 1st Lisa Carlson 800, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 795, 3rd Jackie Baker 702; Men: 1st John Mogelnicki 757, 2nd Jack Besch 753, 3rd Roger Bergerson 661

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Painting Room (A-7) in the Cottonwood clubhouse.

4/05. Women: 1st Marlene Hinkle 707, 2nd Lillian Look 703, 3rd Joyce Elliott 662; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 793, 2nd Eloy Malsom 740, 3rd John Mogelnicki 739

4/12. Women: 1st Lisa Carlson 662, 2nd Sandy Bullock 646, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 643; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 737, 2nd Konrad Spiker 732, 3rd Eloy Malsom 698

4/19. Women: 1st Lisa Carlson 511, 2nd Jackie Baker 497, 3rd Nancy O’Donnell 493; Men: 1st Konrad Spicker 660, 2nd Eloy Malsom 584, 3rd Bob Reeves 549

4/26. Women: 1st Lisa Carlson 771, 2nd Jackie Baker 662, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 625; Men: 1st Konrad Spiker 807, 2nd Roger Bergerson 743, 3rd Tom Gillis 710