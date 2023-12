Card Scores – December 2023

Tuesday Night Cribbage

Jeff Scott

Join us for Cribbage every Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse A-7 Painting Room. Games are organized by Stan Wengrzyn.

10/03. 1st Eldon Drenthe 12+41, 2nd Barb Bade 11+81, 3rd Royce Bohning 9+56, Low Jean Drenthe, 24 Hand Ted Jacobs, Dan Flicker, and Royce Bohning

10/10. 1st Barb Bade 14+115, 2nd Eldon Drenthe 12+65, 3rd Dan Corey 10+58, Low Kathy Scholtz 4-67, 24 Hand Dan Corey, Perfect Score Barb Bade

10/17. 1st Dan Flicker 15+154, 2nd Pat Donahue 11+29, 3rd Stan Wengrzyn 10+88, Low Bob Mariano 3-108, 24 Hand Eldon Drenthe (twice)

10/24. 1st Stan Wengrzyn 13+115, 2nd Pat Donahue 12+110, 3rd Barb Bade 9+29, Low Jeff Scott 2-99

10/31. 1st Pat Donahue 14+163, 2nd Bill Bade 13+114, 3rd Joe Terian 11+4, Low Jeff Scott 1-114, 24 Hand Larry Elliot

SLCC Sunday Night Euchre

Join us for Euchre on Sundays at 6 p.m. in the Sun Lakes Country Club Friendship Room.

10/01. 1st Jack Besch 73, 2nd Judy Hawkins 69, 3rd Dave Smits 68

10/08. 1st Tom Gillis 75, 2nd Bill Hunter 74, 3rd Mike Amato 69

10/15. 1st Jeff Scott 85, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 84, 3rd Cindy Hunter 76

10/22. 1st Jeff Scott 78, 2nd Jack Besch 70, 3rd (tie) Jerry Steffy and Roger Hurley 68

10/29. 1st Dan Bard 70, 2nd Tom Gillis 69, 3rd Etta Lakes 62

Wednesday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

10/04. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 798, 2nd (tie) Jackie Baker and Judy Case 746; Men: 1st Konrad Spicker 738, 2nd Jack Bigus 733, 3rd Jack Besch 717

10/11. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 598, 2nd Joyce Elliott 590; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson 732, 2nd Jack Besch 668, 3rd Larry Elliott 608

10/18. Women: 1st Gleva Wiepking 826, 2nd Jackie Baker 501, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 499; Men: 1st Steve Kauffman 817, 2nd Roger Bergerson 750, 3rd Jack Bigus 749

10/25. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 755, 2nd Christine Lamont 727, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 718; Men: 1st Bill Lamont 584, 2nd Dave Dorsey 484, 3rd Steve Kauffman 392

Friday Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Painting Room (A-7) in the Cottonwood clubhouse.

10/06. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 631, 2nd Sue Stevenson 547, 3rd Lillian Look 521; Men: 1st Konrad Spicker 749, 2nd Roger Bergerson 670, 3rd Jack Besch 636

10/13. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 678, 2nd Lillian Look 621, 3rd Marlene Hinkle 591; Men: 1st Ken Reidenbach 768, 2nd Roger Bergerson 755, 3rd Tom Gillis 741

10/20. Women: 1st Geri Lenihan 590, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 582, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 545; Men: 1st Roger Bergerson, 2nd Tom Gillis 701, 3rd Konrad Spicker 645

10/27. Women: 1st Marlene Hinkle 835, 2nd Ellie Ewish 782, 3rd Sue Stevenson 773; Men: 1st Ken Reidenbach 616, 2nd Konrad Spicker 547, 3rd Bob Reeves 516