Chordaires Sing Into the Season

Pat Woulf

The Chordaires kicked off their 2026–27 season with their first practice on Sept. 24. Every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4:30 p.m., current, new, and returning members gather to harmonize in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. We’re learning new techniques to enhance our vocal quality and overall performance. Led by Director Cary Burns, afternoon practice time flies by as members enjoy discovering these new skills.

As we begin rehearsals, we’re making plans for our holiday performances, especially our Veterans Day appearances. Our Veterans Day showcase on Nov. 11 will include performances at the Oakwood Ballroom and the Sun Lakes Country Club. Community members are invited to join in paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country.

Looking ahead to December, our Holiday Show will be held on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Come enjoy the music, celebrate the season, and join in on a few festive holiday favorites!

Interested singers of all experience levels are welcome to reach out via our website, chordaires.org, to learn how you can lift your voice with us this season!