Vicki Matunas

You’re warmly invited to join us for the annual Sun Lakes Arts and Crafts Association Holiday Show!

Come celebrate the holiday season, discover unique handmade treasures, and support the talented artists and crafters right here in our Sun Lakes community. Our local makers have been creating throughout the year, and we’re excited to showcase our wonderful work!

Over 60 Creative Vendors

Browse an amazing selection of unique, handmade and handcrafted items—perfect for holiday shopping or finding something special for yourself.

Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gifts, beautiful crafts, or simply a fun way to spend the morning with friends and neighbors, there will be something for everyone.

Admission is free!

Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oakwood Ballroom, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd.

Bring a friend, enjoy the holiday spirit, and help us celebrate the creativity and talent of our wonderful Sun Lakes community.

We look forward to seeing you there!