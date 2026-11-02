Fall Is Coming!

Blanca Sanchez

What We’ve Been Sewing

We had six members with machines humming away amongst the laughter and beautiful voices singing to ’50-’60-’70s music via a YouTube channel on the TV in the community sewing room. A total of five tops were completed along with three more to be completed at home. Quite the sewing day for our Community Service group! Music definitely helps keep things moving!

Looking Ahead to Holiday Time!

November brings opportunities for fresh beginnings, cooler mornings, community gatherings, creativity, and all the things we love about the holiday season. I know that Thanksgiving is an amazing holiday and a favorite among many! Whether enjoying pumpkin treats, planning fall projects, or simply soaking up our amazing desert sunsets, the last quarter of the year is sure to bring you joy, inspiration, and plenty of reasons to smile.

End of the Year Is Near

It’s a bit unbelievable that we are already in the last quarter of the year, so I thought I’d share a bit of inspiration from a website that shares not only quilting inspiration but other topics such as self-care, books to read, recipes, and more! I hope you enjoy it … let me know.

www.aquiltinglife.com/saturday-seven-462-lifestyle-more-for-quilters

We’d love for you to join our group! Desert Threads is a welcoming, inclusive group. We can’t wait to see you at our next formal meeting, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. (social time), with our meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. We meet in the Cottonwood Computer Learning Lab of Sun Lakes Country Club, 25630 S. Brentwood Dr., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.

Visit our website to learn all about us—desertthreads.org.