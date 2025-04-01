Cottonwood Palo Verde Intro to Pickleball Clinics

Jim Carlson

The Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood has provided an Introduction to Pickleball clinic one Saturday a month from October through March. We have had more than 70 Cottonwood Palo Verde individuals participate in this free clinic. I wish to thank the volunteers who shared their knowledge and time for the benefit of our neighbors, snowbirds, and short-term visitors. A special thank you to Paul Nichol, Lois Marik, Jon Yambert, and Kim Layher.

If you are interested in learning about the fastest-growing sport for all ages, please go to slpcc.net.