Crystal Cards Donations Top $65,000

Bobbie Reed

The Crystal Card Project has donated more than $65,000 to My Sister’s Place since the project began in 2016. This money has been used to help families escaping domestic violence.

The needs for these families are sometimes unimaginable. They typically leave with few or no possessions. Their abuser often holds their birth certificates, driver’s license, and other essential documents. They need to replace these before they can do anything to begin a new life—like enroll in school or find a job. And they need clothing and school supplies, and the list goes on. The donated monies help facilitate replacing some of the necessities they left behind.

If you would like to help support this project, you can donate used greeting cards at any of several locations in Sun Lakes and SunBird. Please include the whole card so we have the inside message in addition to the front. Check our website www.thecrystalcardproject.org for locations of donation bins.

Our next in-person sale will be July 13. To buy cards sooner than that, we offer home delivery service. To get home delivery, email us at [email protected] with your name, address (including the community you live in), phone number, and the kinds of cards you want. We’ll be in touch to arrange delivery.