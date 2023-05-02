Devorah Hadassah Events for May

Happy 75th Birthday to Israel! We will be having a celebration in May for this landmark birthday. Please contact Eliana Bar-Shalom at the number listed below for more details.

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, is a volunteer organization that inspires a passion for and commitment to the land, the people, and the future of Israel. Devorah Hadassah is our Chapter, located in the Southeast Valley.

For more information on attending our events, please contact Eliana Bar-Shalom at 860-377-7126 or [email protected].

The third Monday of each month is our Out to Lunch. We meet at a different restaurant each month for good food and conversations.

The second Wednesday of each month is our book group, called Literary Ladies, on Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

The next books we will be discussing are as follows:

The Second Life of Mirielle West, by Amanda Skenandore, on Wednesday, May 10

The Winter Guest, by Pam Jenoff, on Wednesday, June 14

The third Wednesday we collect non-perishable food for JFCS (Jewish Family & Children’s Services) in various communities in the East Valley between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Our next collection date is Wednesday, May 17.

Wednesday, May 24, is our general meeting at the EVJCC. Out to Lunch will follow the meeting.

Chick Flicks is our movie group. The dates and movies vary each month but include a discussion of the film via Zoom.

Did you know Devorah sells greeting cards? Yes, we have cards for all occasions: birthday, condolence, bar/bat mitzvah, anniversary, get well, congratulations, in honor of, and major holidays. We sell these for $2 each or 12 for $21 if you want to have a selection on hand. However, if you just need an occasional card(s), let us know, and we will mail it for you and pay the postage. Such a deal! We also have several different certificates ranging in price from $5, $18, to $100. These are ready to view at all in-person events. Contact Susan Fox at 520-705-3226 to order or to ask questions.

Please join us for all of our fun activities and get to meet new friends!