Hits & Misses Bowling League ended the season with 19 bowlers on five teams. Congratulations to the season’s second-half winning team, Born 2 Bowl, with Dave and Sheila Dahl and Mike and Chris Cotton. League Championship was a playoff between Oh My Gosh (OMG) with Jason and Sue Burger and Russ and Ann Marie Lauren. And the winner was OMG with a three-game series of 2776 vs. 2618 for Born 2 Bowl.

Sweeper Day winners:

High Average: Bob Welch 200, Ruth Andersen 134

High Game Scratch: Mike Cotton 215, Pat Smith 194

High Game Handicap: Jason Burger 262, Lorelei Jarosch 258

High Series Scratch: Walt Griffin 497, Cece Carson 378

High Series Handicap: David Dahl 699, Ann Marie Lauren 718

The secretary/treasurer thanks everyone who hung in with Hits & Misses this season. The viability of the league next year will depend on how many bowlers join. We are a fun league that pays on points, so everyone wins some money. It is anticipated that Hits & Misses will continue to bowl on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. at Kyrene Lanes.

If you are reading this and would like to bowl next season starting in October, contact Pat Smith at 720-412-9396 or I[email protected] for more information and to get on the roster.