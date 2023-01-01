Elves Spotted in Sun Lakes!

Lorri Morgan

If you thought you spotted 22 elves cavorting around Sun Lakes on Dec. 10, you would be right. It was the Third Annual Elf Pub Crawl, enjoyed by a fun-loving group of friends. Due to the imagination of the instigator, Sharon Howard, we begin with Bloody Marys at Mulligans, drove our decorated carts to Cottonwood for a Christmas game and beverages, and then on to Palo Verde for a gift exchange, lunch, and (what else) more beverages. There are so many ways to celebrate the Christmas spirit and all our blessings. This particular day, we were all most thankful for our wonderful group of friends and the awesome lifestyle of Sun Lakes!