Finding Comfort Among Friends

Linda Ryan

Friendship and a sense of belonging somewhere in the world is one of the most important factors for people at any time, but especially during stressful times.

Many people are experiencing stress right now, whether political, financial, or fear of what the future holds in store. Unlike the stressful days of COVID-19, we are able to get out and socialize and temporarily set aside the stress by doing something we enjoy.

Singing in an ensemble is a wonderful way to establish new friendships while improving your physical and mental health. Singing provides exercise to all parts of our body. Singing keeps us mentally alert. Singing restores memories. Singing provides opportunities to learn new skills.

Being part of an ensemble provides opportunities to exercise skills you already have, too, such as leadership, administrative, graphic and website design, and costume and prop design.

As an ensemble, the Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes sings to people in our surrounding communities—a fulfilling and fun way to give of yourself.

The Chordaires perform mostly from fall through spring. However, during the summer, those who don’t head for cooler climates sing together, building vocal strength and expertise in the songs that make up their repertoire. If invited to perform for a group party or meeting, a quartet is available year-round.

If you once sang in a chorus or just enjoy singing along to favorite songs in the car or shower, you may love being a Chordaire. You don’t have to read music, because the chorus provides recordings of every song for each part to listen to. Our practice sessions are casual and fun. Best of all, it’s an inexpensive activity.

If you’re feeling a bit bored, lonely, or stressed or are just looking for something new in your life, contact Membership Coordinator Linda Ryan at lindagryan@live.com for more information on the Chordaires.