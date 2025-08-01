Rotary and Sew-N-Sews Collaborate

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director, and Ann Diamond

It was a “second childhood” experience as Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) Rotarians and Sew-N-Sews members met to assemble wardrobes for dolls to be donated to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, an agency working with pediatric cancer patients in Phoenix. Sun Lakes Sew-N-Sews locates and rehabs the dolls and sews the wardrobes with donations of fabric and sewing notions from RCSL. Eighteen dolls and their wardrobes were prepared for their new mommies. These dolls are sure to put smiles on little faces who need something to smile about.