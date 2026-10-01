Free Tennis Classes in Full Swing

Free Tennis Classes in Sun Lakes

Join us every Monday at the Cottonwood Tennis Courts starting at 6:30 p.m. for free, hands-on tennis instruction. Open to anyone interested in learning or improving their game, these sessions are sponsored as part of the Cottonwood/Palo Verde HOA Outreach Program. You do not need to be a member of the Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC)—you just need to live in the Sun Lakes area.

Whether you are starting entirely from scratch or looking to brush up on skills after years away from the court, these classes cater to all experience levels. Multiple courts are utilized during each session to ensure players are grouped with others of similar ability.

What You Will Learn

* Core Fundamentals: Master proper racket grips and the ideal receiving stance.

* Stroke Technique: Learn how to strike the ball correctly and place shots accurately.

* Game Strategy: Develop effective positioning and tactical approaches for both singles and doubles play.

What to Bring

* Rackets: Bring your own racket if you have one. If not, loaner rackets will be available on-site.

* Footwear: Proper tennis shoes are required on the courts.

* Equipment: Tennis balls are provided for all participants.

Meet the Instructors Our volunteer coaching staff brings extensive teaching and playing experience:

* Al Wagner (Director): Over 30 years of coaching experience leading the program.

* Barb Jorgensen: USTA Certified Coach with years of clinic experience.

In addition to the Free Tennis Clinic, the CW/PV HOA has also approved allowing anyone from Sun Lakes to play Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. No need to join, no cost to players. All ability levels are welcome to participate in this doubles format. Practice what you’ve learned from Monday Night’s Free Tennis Class.

This Fall’s classes begin Oct. 5. For additional information about classes, contact Al Wagner at 480-802-7142.

For information about joining Cottonwood Tennis Club, contact www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.