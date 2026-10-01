Hiking Club Open House Dates

Warren Wasescha, Sun Lakes Hiking Club

Like the idea of hiking socially with others? Come meet members of our Sun Lakes Hiking Club at one of three open houses and learn more about our club. We welcome all able-bodied hikers to join us. We’d love to meet you!

Our first open house is in Cottonwood in the Saguaro Room on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The second is in Oakwood by the Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. And the third is in Sun Lakes Country Club near their covered patio area just outside the main (north) door on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

If you are already a club member, it’s hard to believe it’s October already! In a month we will be formally hiking again, although some hike leaders are so eager to get group hiking started up again, they are thinking about posting hikes on our website for mid to late October. Watch for email notifications if you are a club member or check our Meetup site for details.

And sign up for our Welcome Back Potluck Picnic at Oasis Park Friday Nov. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. Can’t wait to hear about all your hiking trips during the summer. And yes, if you are wondering, I did successfully complete the Quandary Peak Trail Fourteener hike with my son in August. An experience to remember.

We are a friendly inclusive group of hikers that welcome all able-bodied hikers. We hike around the valley and beyond on Mondays and Wednesdays November through April. Mondays are at three different levels of endurance. Wednesdays are at the “moderate” level of endurance and sometimes also at the “mellow” level. Membership is open to individuals that reside, rent, or lease in Sun Lakes or SunBird.

Immediate questions about the club? Our Meetup site shows all upcoming and past hike descriptions, as well as full information about our club. To access it, type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser. If you have any questions not found on our Meetup site, please send me an email at wjwasescha@gmail.com.

We look forward to seeing you at one of our open houses in October, and hiking with you this coming November!