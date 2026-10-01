The Treasure Flower, Gazania

Dannette Hunnel

This very pretty “eye-candy” is a top pick for those that are water-wise during this (still) hot month of October. As a drought-resistant plant the Gazania is resilient and will add life and color to any little plot in your yard. It’s hardy and makes a nice conversation piece because of its beauty. Many call this the Treasure Flower for its brightly colored, striped flowers that are available in warm tones: yellow, orange, gold and mahogany. Possessing a bit of attitude, the petals open and close responding to sunlight and to dusk or cloudy days; allowing no exertion to its delicate blooms. And speaking of blooms, it is a prolific bloomer, during Fall, Winter, and Spring as well as draws bees through its nectar and pollen. October is the time to plant the Gazania, if you can find them; as they are popular and sell out quickly. The Gazania comes from the Daisy family (Asteraceae) and also a descendent of the sunflower. We know both of these species make people happy with their pretty colorful flowers.

Once planted, water daily for at least a week. There is no need to fertilize as it prefers loamy, sandy soil which is not a problem in our area. These plants are a perennial herb and can come back yearly for three to four years. The flowers can get six inches tall and the plant itself will spread about a foot wide. The leaf type is green and hardy. The flower head gets three inches wide and is non-toxic and pet friendly. It is generally a healthy plant and not prone to diseases. However, it is susceptible to some pests occasionally. Some say that the vibrant, daisy-like blooms act as bright neon signs for passing insects, so just check it and prune regularly to maintain the good appearance.

While no fertilizer is necessary I find pine needles are beneficial to these plants and many others, too. We have pine trees around the Cottonwood Kiddie pool, and those dropped needles are available to be picked up and can be easily mixed into our Sun Lakes ground soil. When watering plants, please do so at the base of the plants so the nutrients are pushed down in the soil to the plant roots. This October, fall in love with the pretty treasure flowers, Gazania.