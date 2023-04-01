Ladies Travel Team Win Championship Two Years in a Row

Judy Wegener

Congrats to the Sun Lakes Ladies Travel Team (East Valley Executive Travel Team) for winning the championship two years in a row!

2/7/23 Low Net:

Flight 1: 1st Dori Winchester, 2nd Nadine Stark, 3rd (tie) Brenda Heyink, Judy Wegener, and Kim Dunn

Flight 2: 1st Cat Lajune, 2nd Sabrina Erhardt, 3rd Pam Sebela

Flight 3: 1st Ingrid Jeffries, 2nd (tie) Kris Peterson and Sarah Green

Flight 4: 1st Pinky Kubiak, 2nd Cathy Lamothe, 3rd (tie) Jo Solie and Lavaughn Pietz

Flight 5: 1st Judy Cox, 2nd Tricia Colombe, 3rd Donna Jones

2/14/23 Valentine’s Day Scramble: 1st Brenda Heyink, Cat Lajune, Jeanie Fehringer, and Denise Remacier; 2nd Sandi Frantzen, Julie Hamlin, Lavaughn Pietz, and Peggy Huot; 3rd Dori Winchester, Gloria Fronk, Gail Wooldridge, and Jan Conley