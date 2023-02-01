Lady Sluggers Season Is Underway

Larry Wolfe

Our Lady Sluggers senior softball team opened their 2023 season on Jan. 4. The Sluggers play in the Valley of the Sun League, along with eight other teams throughout the Southeast Valley.

The Sluggers February and March schedule follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, vs. Valle Del Oro at the Field of Dreams

Monday, Feb. 6, vs. Sunland Springs Village at the Field of Dreams

Wednesday, Feb. 8, vs. Resort/Rock Shadows at the Resort Field

Monday, Feb. 13, vs. View Point at View Point

Wednesday, Feb. 15, vs. the Stingers at the Field of Dreams

Monday, Feb. 20, vs. Fountain of the Sun at the Field of Dreams

Monday, Feb. 27, vs. Sunland Village East at the Field of Dreams

Wednesday, March 1, vs. Roadhaven at the Field of Dreams

All of the listed remaining games start at noon, except for the Feb. 13 game, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Come on out to the Field of Dreams, located on Old Price Road just north of Riggs Road, and root for our Sun Lakes Sluggers.

For additional information, go to the Ladies page on our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com.