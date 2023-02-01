Links Players, How to Sharpen a Knife

Bruce McCorkle

Do you sharpen a knife by drawing it across a slab of butter? Probably not. Rather, you drag it back and forth against something that is as hard or harder than the steel in the knife. The people you surround yourself with can serve the same purpose. Proverbs 27:17 alludes to this: “As Iron sharpens iron, so a man sharpens the countenance of his friend.”

If you would like to be among men who encourage one another to be “sharp,” please join us for a weekly Bible study every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., in the Bradford Room at the Oakwood clubhouse for a Links Bible Study.

Links players was started over 40 years ago and has groups that meet regularly in 51 states. More information is available on the Links website, linksplayers.com.

Also, if you would like to hear inspiring stories from 2023 Phoenix Open PGA golfers, join us on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd., in Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Last year’s speakers included Stewart Clink, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler.