Young Home Team Wins Lakes Division Title

Larry Wolfe

The Young Home Team Realtors-sponsored team ran away from the rest of the field in capturing the Lakes Division Fall Season title. Manager Gary Hillabolt’s boys finished the season with a 14-4 record, well ahead of the second place A-1 Golf Carts team, which finished at 8-8.

The Top Ten hitters at the close of the Fall Season were Doug Warwick (.855), Bill Jacobson (.850), Tim Loeffler (.775), John Robinson (.750), Dan Malachuk (.748), Frank Tanner (.736), Don Scoggins (.729), Frank Rouse (.728), and Dennis LePore and George Kurran (both at .727). Bill Jacobson led the division with four home runs.

Our Winter Season is now well underway. Team sponsors and managers are A-1 Golf Carts (Manager Dennis Kennedy), Core Consulting (Chris Jensen), Skyview Digital Media (Tom Erpelding), and the Young Home Team (Gary Hillabolt). For up-to-date stats and Winter League standings, go to the Stats page on our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com.

Elsewhere in this edition of the Sun Lakes Splash, you’ll find a “Player Profile” article featuring Dave Kratz. It’s the 160th profile article since I wrote the very first one in April 2007 featuring the now late Jim Kilmartin, one of the early pioneers of Sun Lakes Senior Softball. That article was intended to be a one-off story. How’d that work out? You can find all 160 articles on the Press Clippings page of the website.