Scandinavian Club Connects Family Roots to America

Hei! Hei!

The Scandinavian Club of the Southeast Valley meets again on Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Cottonwood ballroom. Beginning at 5 p.m., we will share appetizers of herring, cheese and crackers, and enjoy the refreshments from the bar. A delicious dinner of Cordon Bleu will be served at 6 p.m.

The program is a presentation of the true story of Marten and Ella, two Swedish immigrants who settled on the Great Plains of Dakota Territory in the 1880s. You will follow them as they decide to leave Sweden and settle on the endless plains of the Dakotas and share the hardships and successes that Marten and Ella experienced in creating a home, raising a family, and building a farm business. The program will be presented by Don Hofstrand, a grandson of Marten and Ella and member of the Scandinavian Club.

Dinner is $25. Make your reservations before Feb. 13 by contacting Sue Jordan at [email protected] or mail to 8910 Ohio Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.

Scandinavians, guests, and interested friends are welcome.