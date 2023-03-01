Pastor Marvin Arnpriester

Reminders of Valentine’s Day with its emphasis on love, I remembered the following quote by Maya Angelou to challenge and inspire our understanding of love:

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

Her statement reminds me of that great statement of St. Paul regarding love:

“Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”

Timely words for the days in which we live.