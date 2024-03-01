Paddle Up for Pickleball

Lorri Morgan, Communications

Busy, busy—that’s the only way to describe the pickleball corner of the racquet facility at Cottonwood. Monday through Friday is club time until 2:30 p.m., and courts are assigned according to the schedule for different levels. There have also been a lot of training sessions, round robins to facilitate ratings move-ups, and frequent APPL (Arizona Pickleball Players League) teams playing their hearts out and entertaining all the spectators.

The Women’s 3.0, 65+ team, Pickle Power, is still reaching for their stride, having a 1 and 3 record as of this writing (Feb. 7 with four matches played). Dink Pink, the Women’s 2.5 team, reports a 2 and 2 record. Desert Jays, 3.0, 50+, is undefeated so far! TNT, the Women’s 3.5 team, reports 2 wins and 3 losses. There are lots of good players out there. The number of players and teams really starts to thin out in the stratosphere of 4.0 and 4.5. The Cottonwood team Stevie’s Wonders has won 1 and lost 2. There are only three teams in their division. The East Valley Golden Girls team, 4.5. 65+, has won 2 and lost 2, with only two teams in their division. These last two teams have to recruit outside players to fill a roster.

Paddle Up times of Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. are a huge success with beginners up through advanced players lining up to take a turn.

The club easily passed the vote to become a nonprofit organization, which will enable us to buy insurance, apply for grants, and obtain sponsors, among other benefits. We are in the midst of electing new officers, so next month’s article will report that.

Preparations for the NIT tournament are running at full speed. Come out and watch some great pickleball March 4-7.

Keep your paddle up and a smile on your face!