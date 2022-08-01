Record Number of Scholarships Awarded

The Southeast Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently awarded a record-breaking seven $1,000 scholarships to deserving women in support of the AAUW mission to advance equity for women and girls.

Raffle ticket sales in Sun Lakes and the local community, along with proceeds from sales at JudyWear Boutique in Chandler last spring, funded need-based scholarships for local women attending Chandler-Gilbert Community College in pursuit of two- or four-year college degrees.

Scholarship donations in the form of cash and prizes were generously contributed by members, area residents, and local businesses such as Chase Bank in the Southeast Valley.

In the past 12 years, the Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW has raised over $33,000 to fund scholarships that have assisted local women, including recent high school graduates as well as women returning to school later in life, to further their career aspirations.

Active since 1989, the Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW includes members from Sun Lakes, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and San Tan Valley. Membership is open to all women with an associate or higher degree from an accredited college or university. We welcome you to join our engaging organization.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining AAUW or contributing to the scholarship fund can contact us at [email protected]