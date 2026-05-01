Tennis Clinic for Sun Lakes Players

Barb Jorgensen

In February of this year, Sun Lakes tennis enthusiasts enjoyed a unique opportunity to learn from collegiate-level talent. Grand Canyon University (GCU) head coach, Dane Vorster and assistant coach, Oleksandra Dobranos conducted an engaging coaching drill for a select group of players from both the Cottonwood and lronOaks Tennis Clubs. The event was seamlessly facilitated by Tony Simonelli.

The GCU tennis team was previously a featured exhibit at last fall’s Bradshaw Neu charity tournament, where their skill and athleticism captivated both players and spectators. For those who missed it, the team is scheduled to return for another exhibition match this coming November.

Interested in joining the club? A variety of memberships are available, and you don’t even need to play full-court tennis to participate. For more information on how to get started, please visit cottonwoodtennis.com.