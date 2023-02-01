The Sun Lakes Talent Show Is Coming Up!

Ray Texeira

There are still some tickets left for the Sun Lakes Talent Show, so get yours right away.

You will see talented people of all ages singing, dancing, making us laugh, and amazing us with magic and music. They have been working on their routines for several months and are anxious to vie for the winners’ circle. We need a full audience to cast their votes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Audition/Knockout Show. Only 10 acts will proceed to the Grand Finale on Saturday, Feb. 18. At that time, we will have a panel of judges to select the top three acts. Both events will be held in the San Tan Ballroom at the Cottonwood Country Club, at 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, in Sun Lakes, and are open to the public.

To buy tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com and enter “Sun Lakes Talent Show” in the Search area or Google “Sun Lakes Talent Show” and click on the Eventbrite site. Your ticket price of $17.50 includes a service charge and will give you entrance to both of the shows. Keep in mind that your purchase is at a reserved table of 10, not a specific seat. Note: Tickets are not available at the HOA office.

On both event nights, the doors will open at 5 p.m., and a limited dinner menu will be available until 6 p.m. The cash bar will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The show is scheduled to start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

We are happy to have sponsors who support our community and want to thank them for their participation: HomeWell Care Services, Arizona Songbird Senior Placement, Skunky’s Junk Removal, Tim and Fanny Catey, Sun Devil Auto, Flawless Faces, Leith Seegers Insurance, JudyWear Boutique, and Sam Luse. We are pleased to highlight small businesses and welcome additional sponsors. You, too, can be a good neighbor and get your message out at the same time. Contact Jacque at [email protected]