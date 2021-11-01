Turkey Day Can Be Dangerous for Pets

Dee Rovers

Ooooooh! the smell of Thanksgiving turkey. But did you know this holiday dinner tops 3,000 calories and 229 grams of fat? That’s a lot of high-fat, rich foods for us, but very dangerous as a “special treat” for our beloved companions. For most veterinarians, this holiday season is known as the “pancreatitis season,” because many animals are fed leftovers from the holiday meal. High levels of fats being digested causes problems for the digestive enzymes that are released by the pancreas and cause swelling of the pancreas, and subsequently, pancreatitis.

Of course, none of us has animals that counter surf or dig through the wastebasket for those turkey trimmings. But if your lovable companion has gotten into the garbage or was fed some of these rich, fatty foods and shows signs of nausea, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, or diarrhea, seek veterinary care immediately. Other signs can be rapid heartbeat or breathing, and being sensitive to touch.

So, this holiday season, keep the turkey and trimmings to us two-legged folks and treat our pets with a few extra hugs, a bully stick, or walks around the block. If you do suspect your pet has ingested a potentially dangerous amount of rich, fatty foods, immediately call your vet or ASPCA at 800-548-2423 or 888-426-4435. (ASPCA does charge for their services. However, at this writing, they are the only animal poison center staffed by veterinarians and toxicologists 24/7, 365 days a year.)

Come join the “kids” at the following events:

• Nov. 3: 5th Annual Walk-a-Thon

• Nov. 9: Women’s Coffee and Fashion Show

• Nov. 13: Rover’s Rest Stop and Ranch Adoption Event

• Nov. 27: Judy Wear’s Small Business Saturday

We look forward to seeing you. If you need more information, call 480-213-4232.