Unit Happenings

Unit 11 HOA

Penny Dilles, HOA Secretary

The Unit 11 HOA monthly board meeting will be held on Nov. 17, at 4 p.m., in the Ceramics Room (A-8) at the Cottonwood clubhouse. All homeowners are welcome to attend.

Unit 19

Melody Strom

Dear Unit 19 Townhome Owners:

November meetings for Unit 19 HOA will be as follows:

Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. MST for the monthly working meeting

Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. MST for the monthly open board meeting

So that all the board members can be available to attend, it has been determined that these meetings will be via Zoom. An email blast will be sent for each meeting, with directions for joining the Zoom meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Melody Strom at 319-330-3326.

Unit 44

Becky Kolb, Unit Captain for Unit 44

Do you live in Oakwood in Unit 44? Are you receiving emails from your Unit Captain? Your Unit Captain acts as a liaison between Unit 44 and the homeowners association, sending out emails about things going on in the community. Your Unit Captain also helps resolve any issues you may have by communicating your concerns to the appropriate parties. Also, there are periodic activities, such as a monthly coffee, to help neighbors get to know one another. Many new people have moved in during the pandemic and may not have received information about your Unit Captain. If you live in Unit 44 and are not receiving emails, please contact your Unit Captain Becky Kolb at 480-440-0849 or [email protected] We would love to connect and help keep you informed of IronOaks news and happenings.