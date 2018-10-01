Bradshaw Tennis expands for 2018 Tournament at Cottonwood

Penny Petersen

The Bradshaw Tennis Tournament, sponsored by Cottonwood Tennis Club, will take place Monday, November 5, through Saturday, November 10. The Bradshaw is the largest and most exciting tournament of the year for both participants and spectators. All five of the Cottonwood courts are used for the event, and more than 1,000 spectators show up to cheer.

The tournament was named after Kenneth Bradshaw, the first President of the Cottonwood Tennis Club. At that time, only Sun Lakes CC and Cottonwood CC existed. The tournament has grown larger each year. Additional activities are planned for 2018, including a Fast Serving Contest, a Placement Contest and an exhibition match featuring Ken Bradshaw’s daughter and grandson; tennis is a Bradshaw family passion.

According to Al Wagner, co-chairman of the event, Men’s and Women’s doubles teams will compete at several skill levels. This year, categories for both men and women 75+ have been added.

Those eligible to participate are players from Cottonwood Tennis Club, IronOaks Tennis Club, Sun Lakes Tennis Club and SunBird Tennis Club. Sign-up sheets are posted at each of the clubs. The deadline is Monday, October 29.

The Bradshaw Steering Committee is headed by Co-Chairs Keith Nelson (480-802-7330) and Al Wagner (480-802-7142). Other members include Susan Aparicio (food court), Bob Walk (logistics), Bert Hustad (photographer), Armin Flachmann (special contests), Steve Norvet (registration), Edith Tanniru (computer assistance), Kathy Klotz (trophies), Dave Butler (golf carts) and Penny Petersen (publicity).

Get yourself a partner now! Join the fun or come and watch some great matches taking place all day long from November 5 to 10.