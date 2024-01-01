Fit and Fun Club

Karyl Garbow

Fit and Fun is a positive health and wellness group embracing a healthy lifestyle! Receive information about health and lifestyle issues as we take charge of our own health, lives, and self-care together! We cover a new topic every Wednesday in Cottonwood Country Club Room A-7.

The meeting is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. (except for the first Wednesday of the month when we meet at a designated restaurant for breakfast).* Meetings cover topics such as health and fitness, diet, exercise, nutrition, massage, and self-care, and we have occasional guest speakers and/or field trips.

Make new friends who support each other by learning, sharing, and spreading joy together! Treat yourself—join us! For new members and schedule, please contact Nancy Swanson at 480-786-8531 or [email protected].

* There will not be a meeting on Jan. 3. The first meeting of the year will be on Jan. 10 (breakfast).