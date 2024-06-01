New Adventures Summer Sessions: Sharpen Your Mind and Embrace Life!

This summer, on the New Adventures in Learning campus at Riggs Road and S. Alma School Road, we offer courses to keep your mind active, explore new interests, and connect with your community.

Dive into brain health science with “Protecting Your Brain from Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Decline” and “Second Brain: Does What We Eat Set Our Mood?” Discover pain management techniques in “Living with Chronic Pain – Review Latest Research and Pain Control Methods.”

Planning for the future? “What Is Senior Living All About?” and “Should I Age in Place?” offer valuable insights. “Flying Solo – Financially” equips you with financial independence skills. Or “Choose How You Age” can empower your future.

Unwind with book discussions in the New Adventures Book Club or Movie of the Week. Or give online learning a try by attending online classes.

History buffs will appreciate “Juneteenth: What Is It and Why Should I Care?” and “Who was U.S. Ambassador John Winant in WWII?”

Take a journey through local history with the Chandler Museum Tour. Go beyond chips and salsa with the “Tortillas & Queso!” class and delicious field trip. Learn a new game with “What’s Hand and Foot? How Do You Play?”

For aviation enthusiasts, we offer several classes on historic aircraft. And for relaxation, unwind with “Coloring for Relaxation” or learn about “Animal Behavior and Animal Play.”

The summer schedule and registration details are at www.cgc.edu/community/lifelong-learning/classes or call 480-857-5500.

See you on campus this summer!